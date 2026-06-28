Karume reveals why he accepted to lead Lowassa Foundation

Dar es Salaam. Former Zanzibar President Amani Abeid Karume has said his decision to chair the Board of Trustees of the Edward Lowassa Foundation was driven by a long-standing friendship with the late former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa and their shared interest in education and conflict resolution.

Speaking during the foundation’s second Board of Trustees meeting in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, Mr Karume said he initially hesitated to take up the role, citing his reduced involvement in public duties.

“When members of the foundation approached me and explained the wish expressed by the family, I felt I had already stepped back from active responsibilities. However, I accepted because I wanted to contribute to the best of my ability,” he said.

The Edward Lowassa Foundation focuses on education, peacebuilding and conflict resolution, areas the late Lowassa promoted during his political career.

Mr Karume said their relationship began in Parliament in 1990, where Lowassa, then a young legislator, assisted him as he entered parliamentary life.

“He received me well and became a close friend. We belonged to the same generation and shared many discussions,” he said.

He said their conversations often centred on national development, education and conflict resolution.

“The issues we discussed were development, education and conflict resolution. These are fundamental to any society,” he said.

Mr Karume also recalled Lowassa’s role during his 2000 Zanzibar presidential campaign, saying he received guidance that helped him through the process.

“The journey started at his home. He gave me advice that I believe helped me navigate the process successfully,” he said.

He described the late Lowassa as a leader who valued cooperation.

“He believed in working together rather than division. Even when differences arise, people should sit down and seek solutions,” he said.

Mr Karume urged trustees to ensure the foundation reflects Lowassa’s values, including supporting families and communities left behind.

“Friendship does not end. Those who remain have a responsibility to remember and support one another,” he said.

Lowassa, who served as Prime Minister between 2005 and 2008, was closely associated with the expansion of secondary education through the Ward Secondary Schools programme.

He resigned in 2008 following the Richmond electricity procurement controversy. He later contested the presidency in 2015 under the opposition before returning to CCM in 2019.