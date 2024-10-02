Mother seeks justice after son’s brutal death in Zanzibar

Zanzibar. Saada Ramadhan Mwendwa, the mother of Ramadhan Idd Shaaban (48), is calling for justice after her son was allegedly abducted and killed by individuals claiming to be members of the Zanzibar security forces from the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar.

His body was later found mutilated and burned in Mbuzini, Kijichi, Unguja.

“My son was killed brutally, in a cruel manner. Death is inevitable, but not like this. I plead for justice, for those responsible to be investigated,” Saada said, tearfully recounting the events leading up to her son's death.

Ramadhan Idd was reportedly taken by five men on the evening of September 24, 2024, while he was socializing at a bar in Amani.

The men, claiming to be the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar officers, told him they needed to question him and that they had a warrant.

Ramadhan’s body was discovered the next day, burned and showing signs of severe torture, including a punctured eye and an exposed tongue.

Saada described how her son was approached by the men, who called him by name and led him away, claiming they were taking him to the Mwanakwerekwe Police Station.

However, instead of heading to the station, they drove past it, raising concern for Ramadhan’s friend, who was with him at the time.

When the friend questioned their destination, he was dropped off before the car continued.

“Later that night, my son’s wife called his phone, and someone answered, assuring her that he was still being questioned by the officers. They told her he would return home once they were done. But as the night went on, she became more anxious and called me, saying she had tried calling again but received no further updates,” Saada recalled.

The following morning, on September 25, Saada and her family visited several police stations to inquire about Ramadhan, but received no helpful information.

Hours later, Saada’s eldest son informed her that a body had been found in Mbuzini, with identification showing Ramadhan’s name.

Upon arriving at the Mnazi Mmoja Hospital morgue, the family confirmed it was Ramadhan.

“The body had visible signs of torture, including burns, a punctured eye, and an open mouth. I told my children that we needed to take the body and proceed with burial arrangements,” Saada said.

She has since pleaded with the Zanzibar government, particularly President Dr. Hussein Mwinyi, to investigate the murder and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

“My son was unjustly killed. Everyone will die, but not like this, with such pain and suffering. I appeal to my government to act. This is not just about my family; justice should be for all. The government must investigate and find those responsible.”

Saada expressed her growing fear for the safety of her other children and grandchildren, fearing they too could face similar violence.

Ramadhan’s aunt, Yunes Kitarao, expressed deep sorrow over the brutality, asking why Ramadhan was taken, only to be found dead after assurances that he was in safe hands.

“These things used to happen elsewhere, and now they are starting in Zanzibar. This is a great sorrow,” Yunes said. “We are asking the authorities to act quickly and arrest those responsible. If they can catch criminals, they can find the people behind this.”

Another family member, who chose to remain anonymous, said the most painful aspect was that the abductors identified themselves as security officers, falsely assuring the family that Ramadhan was safe.

When reached for comment, Urban West Regional Police Commander Richard Mnchonvu confirmed the incident but provided limited details, stating that investigations were ongoing.