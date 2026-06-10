Mwinyi promotes Zanzibar's strategic investment opportunities to Singapore President

Unguja. Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi said Zanzibar is seeking to open a new chapter of cooperation with Singapore, with a focus on economic diplomacy, trade and investment.

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, during talks with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the State House in Zanzibar.

President Shanmugaratnam is on a three-day official visit to Tanzania.

Dr Mwinyi said the long-standing relationship between the two countries should now be directed towards identifying new opportunities for economic cooperation that would deliver greater benefits to both sides.

He said Zanzibar was keen to strengthen collaboration in areas such as skills and technology transfer, education, innovation, capacity-building and strategic investment.

“We will strengthen cooperation in strategic sectors and promote trade and investment,” he said.

The Zanzibar leader assured Singapore of his government’s commitment to maintaining and deepening the cordial relations that have existed between the two sides, describing them as an important bridge between the people of Zanzibar and Singapore.

He invited Singaporean companies and investors to explore opportunities in Zanzibar, particularly in the blue economy and tourism sectors.

Dr Mwinyi said the blue economy offers significant investment potential, particularly in oil and natural gas exploration, deep-sea fishing, and marine products processing.

He noted that preliminary studies have indicated the presence of energy resources in some parts of Zanzibar, creating opportunities for investment in the oil and gas sector.

On seaweed farming, he said the crop supports thousands of livelihoods and that Zanzibar is seeking investment in value-addition industries to reduce reliance on exporting raw seaweed.

The President also identified the energy sector as a key area for investment, citing rising electricity demand driven by growth in tourism, hotel development, and large-scale investment projects.

He further called for Singapore’s support in advancing Zanzibar’s digital transformation agenda through technology transfer, digital public services, capacity-building for public officials, and expanded training opportunities for Zanzibaris in Singapore.

Dr Mwinyi described the visit as the beginning of a new phase of cooperation that could unlock fresh development opportunities for both sides.

For his part, the Singapore leader said his coubtry was committed to strengthening cooperation with Zanzibar and supporting its development aspirations.

He commended Zanzibar for the reforms it has undertaken in recent years and pledged to encourage Singaporean investors to explore business opportunities on the islands.