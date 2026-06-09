Tanzania, Singapore sign agreements to deepen ties

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and Singapore have signed a series of agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in trade, investment and development, marking a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

The agreements were signed during a three-day state visit by Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who held talks with President Hassan at State House in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

The two leaders agreed to expand cooperation in economic development, digital transformation, agriculture, health and skills development, while enhancing collaboration between government institutions.

President Hassan said Tanzania had invited Singapore to establish a diplomatic mission in the country. She added that both nations had agreed to promote trade and investment, particularly in the digital economy, as Tanzania implements its Digital Economy Strategy 2024–2034.

President Shanmugaratnam said the discussions also covered cooperation in tackling sickle cell disease, increasing investment in agriculture and supporting efforts to advance trade integration across Africa.

Five agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed during the visit. They cover the avoidance of double taxation, prevention of tax evasion, public service capacity building, trade facilitation and policy consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

The visit is the first by a Singaporean president since Tanzania and Singapore established diplomatic relations in 1980. It comes as the two countries mark 45 years of diplomatic ties.