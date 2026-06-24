Mwinyi Swears in Mansura Mossi Kassim as Zanzibar Chief Secretary

Unguja. Zanzibar President, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has sworn in Mansura Mossi Kassim as Secretary of the Revolutionary Council and Chief Secretary of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ).

The ceremony took place on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at the State House in Zanzibar and was attended by senior government officials.

Ms Kassim, who was appointed on Monday, June 22, 2026, previously served as Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President (Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service, and Good Governance).

She replaces former Chief Secretary, Ms Zena Ahmed Said, who was appointed the Ambassador to Saudi Arabia by Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Ms Said had served as Chief Secretary since 2021, following Dr Mwinyi’s assumption of office, before her reassignment to the diplomatic post earlier this year.

Career profile

Ms Kassim becomes the second woman to hold the position in Zanzibar’s history, after Ms Said.

She began her public service career as a junior officer in the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, later advancing her education while in service.

She was subsequently appointed director within the ministry during the administration of the former President, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein.

Following President Mwinyi’s election in 2020, she was appointed Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service, and Good Governance.

In 2023, she was promoted to Permanent Secretary in the same ministry, succeeding Mr Seif Shaaban, who was later transferred to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Irrigation before retirement.

Her appointment marks a steady rise through Zanzibar’s civil service ranks, culminating in her elevation to one of the government’s top administrative posts.