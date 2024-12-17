Shivo Towers: Zanzibar’s pioneering property development leads the way

Unguja. The early stages for the construction of Shivo Towers in Paje has kicked off with the soil testing and drilling of boreholes establishing a new benchmark for sustainable property development on the island and in the process, reshaping Zanzibar's real estate landscape.

The bold venture, designed by renowned architects Muchmore Architectural design and Chistian Bonu based in Dubai and Milan, represents a major investment in Zanzibar’s infrastructure but also marks a shift towards more responsible, eco-friendly, technologically self sustaining and robust building practices that prioritize long-term value and the world’s top branded materials quality

While some previous developments in Zanzibar often struggled due to compromised quality, unsustainable practices, and poor financial management, Shivo Towers stands out with award winning architecture and environmental stewardship, crafting an enduring legacy for infamous landmarks in Zanzibar's future.

The Shivo's team being briefed on the soil testing and borehole drilling

The project’s developers have carefully crafted their approach, taking vital lessons from earlier developments to avoid the challenges that have historically hindered growth in the sector.

“Our vision for Shivo Towers goes beyond just building structures. We’re creating a model for construction longevity for development in Zanzibar, our current plan is to build the entire facade out of German glass, Krion, and stone cladding, I don’t want to see a single sq cm of bare cement render, I can see the relentlessness of the climate here, I am tired of seeing the same crumbling black fungus effect across the facades of developments around the island, so we are doing everything possible to prepare the building for the local climate’s year round sun, sand, salt and rain ‘adventures’, we have learned from past projects to ensure this development delivers something exceptional,” says Richard Ashby, the CEO of Shivo Tanzania

At the core of the project is the concept of "future-proofing." The team says it has incorporated durable, high-standard materials and eco-conscious construction techniques while maintaining a design that can adapt to the diverse needs and preferences of the island’s residents and investors.

Apartment view

Environmental sustainability is a focal point of the project. The Shivo Towers development is set to integrate cutting-edge energy efficiency systems and water conservation solutions, including sewage treatment plant, reverse osmosis, and desalination for water supply, positioning it as a trailblazer in eco-friendly and ultra-durable real estate on the island.

With nature-conscious innovations at every turn woven into its very fabric, Shivo Towers introduces a sophisticated approach to eco-friendly living in Zanzibar.

Drawing from Ashby's insights, building luxury developments in Zanzibar requires substantial investment, particularly when aiming for international standards. The island's challenging climate demands high-quality materials and superior construction methods to ensure longevity.

The Shivo Towers' exterior

While the initial costs may be higher, this investment in quality materials and construction proves more economical than dealing with premature deterioration and repairs - a common pitfall of choosing less expensive alternatives in Zanzibar's demanding environment.

“It’s not exactly that cheap to build an even ‘basic luxury’ finish here on Zanzibar, so if you really want to invest in a development with a top international standard of finish and materials, you need to be prepared to raid the piggy bank. In my view it’s always worth the decision to avoid the age old adage of paying twice for cheaper quality; the weather environment here is inherently climatically hostile for building longevity in general, so there really is no free lunch involved in investing in a kind of structural materials quality which has the capacity to negate that.” Ashby adds.

Beyond sustainability, the developers have focused on achieving viable construction margins. They recognize the importance of striking a delicate balance between affordability, quality, and funding the kind of workforce team who are capable of properly strategizing and executing such complex feats on Zanzibar in support of its current stratospheric reach into the global market as a serious global real estate investment contender.





As Zanzibar continues to grow, Shivo Towers stands as a model for progressive development in the region. By blending lessons from the past with innovative solutions for the future, the project is poised to revolutionize the landscape of construction across the island. It represents more than just a building; it embodies a vision of responsible, forward-thinking development that promises to benefit the local economy and community for generations to come.