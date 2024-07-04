Tanzania ruling party claims opposition party plotting expelling its leader who praised Zanzibar president

Unguja. The Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training for CCM in Zanzibar, Mr Khamis Mbeto Khamis said on Thursday, July 4, 2024 that the ruling party was prepared to welcome the Deputy Secretary General for the opposition ACT-Wazalendo, Nassor Ahmed Mazrui, should he be expelled from his party.

He made the statement following rumours of preparations to expel Mazrui from ACT-Wazalendo, allegedly due to dissatisfaction with his recent remarks praising Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi for what he termed as ‘his significant efforts in improving the healthcare sector’ in Zanzibar.

Mr Mazrui made the remarks during the launch of staff housing at Abdalla Mzee Hospital in Southern Pemba.

Mbeto said that he had received information from a reliable source within ACT-Wazalendo indicating that some leaders of the party's Central Committee held a secret meeting to thoroughly discuss allegations against Mr Mazrui.

According to him, the majority of the members have reportedly recommended his expulsion, citing Mazrui's statements that appear to endorse CCM while distancing ACT-Wazalendo.

Mbeto emphasized that CCM was a mentor and leader in democracy in the country and that the party was always ready to receive various opposition party leaders who demonstrate their support through actions aligned with development initiatives benefiting citizens, without political bias.

In his explanation, Mbeto stated that Mazrui's public declaration that voting is secret, hence citizens have the freedom to choose a party that advances development, has been a setback and disaster for ACT-Wazalendo due to their policies of ridiculing, misleading, and criticizing CCM and its governments by spreading false propaganda.

"CCM is a sanctuary for politicians and all citizens. The fundamental issue is to respect and adhere to our ideologies and policies, prioritizing the concepts of truth and unwavering patriotism," Mbeto asserted.

He said that CCM is prepared to warmly receive Nassor Mazrui, Minister of Health and Deputy Secretary General of ACT-Wazalendo, with open arms once he is officially expelled from his party.

He praised Mazrui as a political hero with steadfast principles.

According to the Constitution of Zanzibar, every citizen has the freedom to express opinions. Similarly, within political parties, every leader has the right to express personal opinions without compromising the party's stance.

Mbeto urged other leaders within ACT-Wazalendo to continue coming forward publicly to support Nassor Mazrui's position, as this is the only way to free themselves from political imprisonment and democratic oppression within the party.

He added that political reforms within opposition parties will be led by a few dedicated leaders with strong principles, committed to safeguarding the interests of the majority of citizens, rather than a minority of leaders acting as political agents or mercenaries for foreign interests.

Additionally, Mbeto affirmed that CCM will continue to uphold democratic principles and steadfastly implement policies benefiting both current and future generations.