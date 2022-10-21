Zanzibar Airport hits record revenue collection

Unguja. The Zanzibar Airports Authority (ZAA) has announced a record collection of revenue in the first quarter of the 2022-23 financial year, attributing the rise to increase in the number of arrivals at Abeid Aman Karume International Airport (AAKIA).

In a statement issued on Friday, October 21, by the acting director general of ZAA Mr Seif Abdallah Juma, the authority recorded a collection of Sh6.7 billion which is equivalent to 96 percent growth in comparison to the same period last year.





The statement says that during that period Zanzibar received a total of 553,592 arrivals of tourists at the AAKIA.

“The collections are the result of the great success of the Royal Tour documentary by President Samia Suluhu Hassan together with the President of Zanzibar and the Chairman of the Revolutionary Council Dr. Hussein Mwinyi which has opened up opportunities for the increase of tourists who visit the country,” said Mr Sief Juma.

He said, the tour has also resulted into an increase in requests from international airlines to make their trips at the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA) which is one of the important sources of income.

In the first quarter of the 2019/2020 fiscal year (July - September) before the global economic recession caused by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic Corona, the authority collected a total of Sh2.9 billion











