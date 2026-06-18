Zanzibar gains most from union, youth aren't taking jobs, lawmakers tell critics

Unguja. As discussions on alleged discrimination within the Union continue, some members of the House of Representatives have urged colleagues to avoid misleading the public, arguing instead that Zanzibar benefits more from the Union than Tanganyika.

The remarks were made on Thursday, June 18, 2026, during ongoing budget deliberations in Chukwani, Unguja, where legislators also revisited recent concerns over claims that jobs in Zanzibar are being taken by non-Zanzibaris.

Kwahani MP and Deputy Minister for Information, Communication Technology and Innovation, Mr Mohammed Sijamini Mohammed, cautioned against what he termed misleading public statements by some legislators.

“If anyone benefits more from the Union, it is us Zanzibaris. We must speak the truth. Why are we complaining? We should use this opportunity to educate our people rather than mislead them,” he said.

He cited the Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON), noting that matches will be hosted in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, with some fixtures scheduled for Zanzibar as part of regional balance.

He also pointed to President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi’s current visit to Kenya, where he is representing President Samia Suluhu Hassan, saying such roles demonstrate Zanzibar’s benefits within the Union.

“Let us fear God and stop misleading the public,” he added.

Minister of State in the Second Vice President’s Office responsible for Policy Coordination and the House of Representatives, Mr Hamza Hassan Juma, reaffirmed that the Union would remain intact, warning that anyone wishing it ill should step aside.

He dismissed claims of discrimination in Zanzibar, noting that in some areas on the islands, up to 60 percent of residents originate from mainland Tanzania.

Responding to claims by Deputy Minister for Youth, Employment and Investment, Mr Hassan Khamis Hafidh, that hotel jobs were being taken by foreigners, Mr Juma said the comments were meant to encourage Zanzibaris to take up available opportunities.

“Our youth should stop loitering and apply for advertised jobs. Recently, a company called Urkun advertised 150 driver vacancies, but where are our youth?” he asked.

He urged young people to pursue education and apply for available jobs to close the employment gap.

On claims by Acting Minister for Health Dr Saada Mkuya Salum, that Zanzibar provides free medical services to non-Zanzibaris, Mr Juma said government budgeting is based on population size, noting that Zanzibar’s population is smaller than that of even a single region such as Dar es Salaam.

“We send patients to hospitals in mainland Tanzania, but we pay for them. That is the system,” he said.

Amani constituency MP, Mr Masoud Amour Masoud, CCM, said the Union has delivered significant benefits through cooperation and integration between Zanzibar and Tanganyika, warning against divisive rhetoric.

“I have lived in Kahama in Shinyanga, where in rice farms you find only Zanzibaris selling rice. If you ask them to return to Zanzibar, they refuse, and they are not discriminated against. These claims are therefore false,” he said.

He said leaders must continue safeguarding the Union and speak truthfully about its benefits rather than misleading citizens.

On allegations of job discrimination, he said the problem lies in reluctance among some youths to take up private-sector work, particularly in hotels, due to cultural perceptions.

“It is not that people are denied jobs; jobs exist but are not taken. Many prefer government employment,” he said.

“Even at home, if someone says your daughter wears short skirts, and you tell her to go work in a hotel, it is seen as inappropriate. So others come and take those jobs. We must change our mindset,” added Mr Masoud.

Mr Mohamed also reiterated that employment opportunities are not limited to government institutions, saying many jobs remain unfilled due to lack of uptake.

“We must educate our youth and change their mindset. Zanzibar has many job opportunities, but our people are not taking them,” he said.

Konde MP and Deputy Minister for Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Zawadi Amour Nassor, said there is no discrimination in job allocation in Zanzibar, stressing that recruitment is based strictly on merit.

“The idea that jobs are distributed unfairly is false. What matters is qualifications and competence,” she said.

Women’s Special Seats MP, Ms Jabu Kame Juma, ACT-Wazalendo, said that although the Union should be founded on mutual respect, Zanzibar has been disadvantaged within it.

“Zanzibar has been treated as a colony within the Union,” she said, questioning why the Isles lack representation in football governing bodies, including CAF and FIFA, and claiming that control over such rights rests with Mainland Tanzania.

She also alleged that non-Zanzibaris were occupying jobs intended for Zanzibari youth, calling for prioritisation of locals.

Minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration, Local Government and Special Departments), Mr Idrissa Kitwana Mustafa, said the Union could not collapse as it is embedded in the daily lives of citizens.

On issuance of Zanzibar identity cards, he said the Constitution clearly outlines eligibility.