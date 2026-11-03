Zanzibar moves closer to energy self-sufficiency









Unguja. Zanzibar’s ambition to achieve energy self-sufficiency, rather than rely solely on an electricity cable from Tanzania Mainland, is taking shape at Bambi, Central District, South Unguja.

The first major solar photovoltaic (PV) project, implemented by Generation Capital (Zanzibar) Limited with Taifa Group Zanzibar, has entered the final stages of its first phase.

The project is expected to generate 180 megawatts when completed, while the government has signed a 25-year agreement to purchase 80 megawatts through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Zanzibar Electricity Corporation (Zeco).

Under the agreement signed in May 2023, the first phase is expected to supply 30 megawatts to Zanzibar’s national grid.

The progress impressed members of the House of Representatives’ Infrastructure, Land and ICT Committee, who visited the project on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Briefing the committee, Generation Capital Project Manager, Mr Steve Wasira, said initial tests on eight megawatts would begin within seven to 10 days in November.

He said the company aimed to supply 20 megawatts directly to Zeco’s grid by December 2026.

"Over 12,000 modern solar panels with a solar tracking system following the sun are ready on site. We will complete over 4,000 holes next week. Government and Zeco speed gave us great motivation, like Usain Bolt's relay race," said Mr Wasira.

He said construction was progressing rapidly, with contractor Genergies undertaking the work and parent company REI handling design and standards.

The contractor, Mr Ibrahim Mussa, said his team was digging between 135 and 170 holes daily, with about 1,500 remaining to be completed by November 15.

"With 140 workers, the company installs up to 2,000 panels daily before alignment and testing," said Mr Mussa.

He stressed that the project was observing 100 percent local content, with Tanzanians serving as electrical, civil and mechanical engineers, and that daytime power would be fed directly into the grid without batteries.

Zeco General Manager, Mr Haji Mohamed Haji, said preparations to receive the electricity were 97 percent complete.

"We built an evacuation line to Uroa connecting to the Southern grid. That grid is 10 to 15 metres from the Northern grid at Kibweni, allowing extra power transfers North if needed," said Mr Haji.

He added that a control centre would be completed within two weeks, alongside two meters to verify electricity supplied.

The government allocated 66 acres: 50 for Generation Capital and 16 for batteries.

Furthermore, Mr Haji said the government had invested in batteries to avoid burdening consumers, as investor-provided batteries would raise electricity prices to $.21 cents per kilowatt-hour.

He said the decision reflected the government’s position of keeping electricity prices unchanged since 2014.

He said the equipment used aluminium alloy designed to last up to 50 years without damage from sea salt.

"Under a PPA with performance guarantees, the government has no liability; the investor must supply agreed megawatts," he said.

The government is also expanding generation capacity through projects such as the 18.5-megawatt Makunduchi plant, funded by the World Bank and Norwegian aid.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water, Energy and Minerals, Mr Joseph Kilangi, said the two-year project demonstrated President Hussein Ali Mwinyi’s commitment to energy self-sufficiency.

Taifa Group Zanzibar chief projects officer, Mr Aziz Said Ali, said the group continued investing in solar energy, gas and electric vehicles.

Committee chairperson, Mr Mihayo Juma N’hunga, commended the investors, saying the committee would monitor the promised supply of eight megawatts in November and 20 megawatts in December to ease hot-season power shortages.

"We congratulate you on this step, while advising the Ministry, Zeco and Planning Commission to start compensating for 130 extra hectares needed for 180 megawatts, and challenge floating solar at sea," he said.