Zanzibar targets Sh336.4 billion investment in seaweed sector

Unguja. The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ) expects to attract investments worth up to $127 million (Sh336.4 billion) through the forthcoming Zanzibar Seaweed Investment Forum (ZSIF 2026).

Scheduled for November 18–20 in Unguja, the forum will provide a strategic platform to strengthen the sector by promoting domestic processing, driving value addition and unlocking private capital for the blue economy.

Speaking on Saturday, November 14, 2026, Zanzibar’s Minister for Blue Economy and Fisheries, Mr Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga, described the gathering as a key catalyst for transforming the industry from raw exports into a competitive, value-added sector that creates jobs and increases export earnings.

"This initiative also seeks to uplift coastal communities whose livelihoods rely heavily on seaweed farming," he said.

Zanzibar is among Africa’s leading seaweed producers, with the crop supporting thousands of coastal farmers, predominantly women.

However, exporting most of its harvest in raw form continues to deprive the archipelago of substantial revenue opportunities from local processing and manufacturing.

To address this gap, the government, through the Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (Zipa) and the Zanzibar Maisha Bora Foundation, organised the forum to attract investment across the entire value chain.

Mr Soraga noted that the event would bring together international investors, commercial buyers, development financiers, policymakers, researchers and technology providers from the US, India, South Korea, Canada, Indonesia, Sweden, Austria, the UK, Kenya, Malaysia and Spain.