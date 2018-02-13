Tuesday, February 13, 2018

‘Ivory Queen’ case set for hearing

Persons accused of engaging in ivory trade

Persons accused of engaging in ivory trade worth Sh13 billion are escorted into the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday. PHOTO | SALIM SHAO 

Advertisement
By Hadija Jumanne, @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The first hearing of the economic sabotage case involving Mr Silvanus Matembo and other two will start tomorrow at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court in Dar es Salaam.

Other accused persons include Tanzanian Philemon Manase and a Chinese national, Ms Yang Feng, popularly known as “Ivory Queen”.

In front of the Principal Resident Magistrate, Mr Huruma Shaidi, the public prosecutor, Ms Elizabeth Mkunde alleged that all three persons are accused of engaging in illegal ivory trade valued at Sh13 billion.

“This case came for hearing, but a team of lawyers representing the prosecution side were absent,” Ms Mkunde said. The prosecutor added: “All the accused are present, but the lawyers representing the prosecution side are at the referral court for another case, so we request for another hearing date,” she said.

Defendants lawyers include Mr Nehemiah Nkoko, Mr Hassan Kihangio, Mr Alex Mgongolwa and Mr Jamuhuri Johnson.

Earlier, Mr Nkoko alleged that the prosecution side should have informed the court over their absence.

“Your honour magistrate, this case has taken so long, we believe the office of director of public prosecution has a lot of lawyers of whom would have been assigned to attend the court proceedings, instead of adjourning again,” said the lawyer. The accused China national asked the magistrate to direct lawyers representing the prosecution side to bring in witnesses in order to fast-track the case.

advertisement

In The Headlines

S.Africa's ANC confirms 'recall' of Zuma from presidency

South Africa's ruling ANC party confirmed Tuesday that it had decided to "recall" scandal-tainted

1  hour ago

Bill and Melinda Gates Release 2018 Annual Letter: "The 10 Toughest Questions We Get"

Seattle. Today, Bill and Melinda Gates share their 2018 Annual Letter, "The 10 Toughest Questions

  • News
    Shared EA border posts on scrutiny  
  • News
    Information minister to grace World Radio Day in Dodoma  
  • News
    Zuma triggers crisis by refusing ANC's exit order  
  • News
    Divorce cases on the rise in Zanzibar  