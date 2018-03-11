By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Merelani. Located in the Merelani administrative ward in Simanjiro district, Manyara region, the Songambele secondary school is expected to start admitting students next year, when the construction of all its facilities is completed.

The construction works were negatively affected for political reasons, forcing students from the area to pursue their learning at the Benjamin Mkapa secondary school in the Endiamtu ward.

The Merelani township chairman, Mr Adam Kobelo, told a meeting of local councilors that education stakeholders have contributed some money to fund completion of the ongoing construction works to facilitate admission of students next year.

According to the chairman, “Mr God Mwanga contributed Sh15 million and Mr Emmanuel Wado contributed Sh66 million to complete construction of classrooms and a laboratory.”

He said the township authority embarked on an exercise to urge for stakeholder support in seeking to comply with directives of the Manyara regional commissioner, Mr Alexander Mnyeti, who had directed immediate completion of the construction works.

"I call upon other development stakeholders to continue supporting the project to enable our students to study in a conducive environment,” Mr Kobelo said.

Commenting on the matter, the Twiga local government chairman, Mr Anthony Musiba, said he was optimistic that the construction will be completed in time to allow admission of students by January next year.