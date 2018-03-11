Sunday, March 11, 2018

Still under construction, Songambele sec school to start admissions in 2019

Merelani township chairman, Mr Adam Kobelo

Merelani township chairman, Mr Adam Kobelo 

In Summary

  • The construction works were negatively affected for political reasons, forcing students from the area to pursue their learning at the Benjamin Mkapa secondary school in the Endiamtu ward.
Advertisement
By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Merelani. Located in the Merelani administrative ward in Simanjiro district, Manyara region, the Songambele secondary school is expected to start admitting students next year, when the construction of all its facilities is completed.

The construction works were negatively affected for political reasons, forcing students from the area to pursue their learning at the Benjamin Mkapa secondary school in the Endiamtu ward.

The Merelani township chairman, Mr Adam Kobelo, told a meeting of local councilors that education stakeholders have contributed some money to fund completion of the ongoing construction works to facilitate admission of students next year.

According to the chairman, “Mr God Mwanga contributed Sh15 million and Mr Emmanuel Wado contributed Sh66 million to complete construction of classrooms and a laboratory.”

He said the township authority embarked on an exercise to urge for stakeholder support in seeking to comply with directives of the Manyara regional commissioner, Mr Alexander Mnyeti, who had directed immediate completion of the construction works.

"I call upon other development stakeholders to continue supporting the project to enable our students to study in a conducive environment,” Mr Kobelo said.

Commenting on the matter, the Twiga local government chairman, Mr Anthony Musiba, said he was optimistic that the construction will be completed in time to allow admission of students by January next year.

The township executive officer, Mr Evence Mbogo, commended the efforts put in place by the Simanjaro district executive director, Mr Yefred Myenzi, to improve education in the district.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Kubenea to table private motion demanding independent electoral commission

Ubungo legislator Saed Kebenea has disclosed that he will table a private motion at the

Kigwangalla suspends wildlife officer, orders probe

 The minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamis Kigwangalla has suspended the head of

  • News
    House fire kills four Chalinze family members  
  • News
    Ailing Lissu to undergo 19th surgery in Belgium  
  • News
    World announces 10-point declarations against tobacco, appoints woman president  