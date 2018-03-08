By Rehema Matowo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Chato. President John Magufuli is on Friday, March 9, scheduled to launch CRDB Bank’s Mlimani Area in Chato District, Geita Region.

A statement issued by Chato District Commissioner Shaban Ntarambe on Wednesday, March 7, says the inaugural ceremony will start at 8am.

Mr Ntarambe has called upon residents in the district and neighbouring areas to attend and witness the historic event which will open economic opportunities to the public. He said the President will also address the audience.

Citizens in district have commended efforts made by development stakeholders to bring services close to the public, noting the ongoing economic transformations taking place in Chato.