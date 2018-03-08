Thursday, March 8, 2018

Tanzania: Magufuli set to open CRDB Bank’s Chato branch on Friday

President John Magufuli opens a curtain to

President John Magufuli opens a curtain to launch a branch for CRDB Bank in Dodoma in December last year (2017). The President is expected to officiate at the launch of yet another CRDB outlet in Chato. PHOTO|FILE 

A statement issued by Chato District Commissioner Shaban Ntarambe on Wednesday, March 7, says the inaugural ceremony will start at 8am.

By Rehema Matowo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Chato. President John Magufuli is on Friday, March 9, scheduled to launch CRDB Bank’s Mlimani Area in Chato District, Geita Region.

Mr Ntarambe has called upon residents in the district and neighbouring areas to attend and witness the historic event which will open economic opportunities to the public. He said the President will also address the audience.

Citizens in district have commended efforts made by development stakeholders to bring services close to the public, noting the ongoing economic transformations taking place in Chato.

“Frequent visit of guests, improved infrastructure, inauguration of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) building, construction of the airport and other development activities have greatly opened economic opportunities here,” said Kenedy Nyakikarage, who is a Chato resident.

