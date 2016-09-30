Artistes promise to unite Tanzanians in UK

London. A group of eight artistes based in the UK met with Tanzania High Commissioner, Dr Asha Rose Migiro on Wednesday under the auspices of a group they founded recently - Wasanii Tanzania Uingereza (Wasatu).
Leading the group during the meeting was London acrobat and musician, Fab Moses, who recently penned the Swahili song, ‘Kanyaga’ praising President John Magufuli’s efforts.
Wasatu aims at linking Tanzanians in the UK through networking. Steering the almost two hour discussion, Dr Migiro reiterated that art and artistes have a huge role in the present government.
During the same meeting the artistes agreed that whenever Tanzanians were invited to events they did not turn up. “Tanzanians are keen on attending events where there is plenty of food and drinks but not to network for the sake of sourcing business opportunities like other nationalities,” Freddy Macha, a colunmist with The Citizen observed.