Artistes promise to unite Tanzanians in UK

London. A group of eight artistes based in the UK met with Tanzania High Commissioner, Dr Asha Rose Migiro on Wednesday under the auspices of a group they founded recently - Wasanii Tanzania Uingereza (Wasatu).

Leading the group during the meeting was London acrobat and musician, Fab Moses, who recently penned the Swahili song, ‘Kanyaga’ praising President John Magufuli’s efforts.

Wasatu aims at linking Tanzanians in the UK through networking. Steering the almost two hour discussion, Dr Migiro reiterated that art and artistes have a huge role in the present government.