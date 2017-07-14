Members of a group of independent former leaders, founded by former South African President, Nelson Mandela called The Elders, Ms Mary Robinson, the former President of Ireland and Ms Graça Machel, former Education Minister of Mozambique are in Tanzania to campaign for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) to those Tanzanians who miss out on healthcare due to financial difficulties.

Only about 28 per cent of all people in Tanzania can access prepaid healthcare through health insurance, according to government data. Yet the rest, about 36 million people, rely on the out of pocket payment system to access health services at facilities.