Friday, July 14, 2017

Graça Machel and former Ireland leader call for affordable healthcare in TZ

 

In Summary

Members of a group of independent former leaders, founded by former South African President, Nelson Mandela called The Elders, Ms Mary Robinson, the former President of Ireland and Ms Graça Machel, former Education Minister of Mozambique are in Tanzania to campaign for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) to those Tanzanians who miss out on healthcare due to financial difficulties.

Only about 28 per cent of all people in Tanzania can access prepaid healthcare through health insurance, according to government data. Yet the rest, about 36 million people, rely on the out of pocket payment system to access health services at facilities.   

Advertisement
By Syriacus Buguzi sbuguzi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam.  The Elders, a group of independent former leaders, founded by former South African President, Nelson Mandela, have raised their voices high for Tanzanians who miss out on healthcare due to financial difficulties.

Only about 28 per cent of all people in Tanzania can access prepaid healthcare through health insurance, according to government data. Yet the rest, about 36 million people, rely on the out of pocket payment system to access health services at facilities.  

Ms Mary Robinson, the former President of Ireland and Ms Graça Machel, former Education Minister of Mozambique, who are part of the Elders group, are in Tanzania to campaign for Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

As the leaders met Civil Society Organizations and the media in Dar es Salaam on Friday, Ms Machel asked the government, activists and journalists to be on the frontline in the crusade for universal access to health, especially to rural communities.

“Health is a matter of life and death. There is no waiting. If the media make universal health coverage an agenda, and the civil society put more emphasis, the policymakers will listen and take action,’’ she said.

For her part, Ms Mary Robinson, said it was about time that the policy makers and other stakeholders put more emphasis on recognizing healthcare as a human right in Tanzania.  

advertisement

In The Headlines

Mt Kili ice loss puzzle deepens

Some passengers aboard the PrecisionAir flight from Nairobi to the Kilimanjaro International

Urgent need for hi-tech services at Dar Port: TPSF boss

Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) said yesterday delays in having an electronic single

  • News
    CSOs advised on working with govt  
  • News
    Six telcos fined record Sh11bn over sim card registration  
  • News
    PM directs on wise spending of govt funds  
  • News
    Magistrate: ‘Escrow’ suspect’s health to be protected  