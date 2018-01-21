Premier Majaliwa orders probe into ‘misdirected’ public funds

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has ordered a probe on the office of the Butiama district executive director (DED) regarding diverting to improper expenditure funds intended to implement various development projects.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Sunday, January 21 this year, says Mr Majaliwa ordered the Mara regional authorities to carry out the investigations during his meeting with regional government officials and councilors that was held at the Mwalimu Nyerere University of Agriculture.

During the meeting, the prime minster said reallocating funds disbursed by the government for implementation of specified development projects is contrary to law.

According to the statement, the premier ordered investigation of the DED, Mr Solomon Ngiliule, the council’s treasurer, Mr Masanja Sabuni and procurement officer, Mr Robert Makendo for improper use of public funds amounting to Sh370 million.

“That sum includes Sh12 million that was to be spent on preparing the council’s profile; Sh70 million allocated for special education, and Sh288 million intended to finance a water project in the district,” he said.

“The government will not tolerate such violations. Investigation should be done – and when it is completed, the report should be handled to me.”

In another development, Mr Majaliwa ordered the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Mara region to “arrest and interrogate” the regional manager of the Tanzania Buildings Agency (TBA), Mr Peter Salim, for failing to implement a project to build offices for the Butiama district council.

“The agency has failed to commence the project in spite of receiving Sh600 million released in April last year,” he said.

In his explanation, Mr Salim said TBA had spent Sh400 million of the Sh600 million on constructing the foundation for the project, whose total cost is Sh3 billion.

However, that ‘explanation’ was strongly refuted by the Butiama district commissioner (DC), Ms Anna Rose Nyamubi.

“It is not true that implementation of the project has started. What can be seen at the project site are holes whose purpose is unclear! Also, there is a ‘structure’ of corrugated iron sheets which is allegedly for use as a store by the contractor,” the DC said.