By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongotz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A total of 614,734 children aged 14 and below will be put on vaccination aimed at preventing them from developing cervical cancer.

Health minister Ummy Mwalimu revealed this on Tuesday, February 27, in Dar es Salaam.

According to her, the government will spend Sh30,000 to have each girl vaccinated.