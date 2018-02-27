By Janeth Muhizi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has ordered co-operative society leaders accused of embezzling cashew farmers monies to immediately pay back or face legal measures.

The PM also ordered Mtwara Regional Commissioner Gelasius Byakanwa to hunt down the responsible leaders who have allegedly gone into hiding.

According to Mr Majaliwa, the leaders embezzled a total of Sh2.3 billion belonging to the farmers in the 2016/2017 financial year and Sh1.7 billion in the previous financial year.

A press release issued on Tuesday, February 27, by the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed that the orders were made on Monday, February 26, while the PM was on a working tour of Mtwara Region.

The Premier also ordered DCs and Council authorities to keep an eye on cooperative society leaders to ensure their performance is in accordance with the established laws and regulations and that there are no fraudulent practices going on.

Mr Majaliwa said the government was determined to protect small farmers from exploitation and that they must benefit from their produce.

In the ongoing fracas in Mtwara, it came to light that NMB’s Masasi branch manager Aidan Msuya was held for authorizing the withdrawal of Sh45 million for 11 times on a day from the account held by Agriculture Marketing Co-operative Society (Amcos) contrary to banking procedures.