By Rosemary Mirondo @ mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Architects and Quantity Surveyors Registration Board (AQSRB) have been directed to incorporate their activities with the Local Government Authorities (LGAs) to ensure the country's planning requirements are realized.

The Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Prof Makame Mbarawa issued the directives on Friday, March 2, when he inaugurated the seventh AQSRB board in Dar es Salaam.

He said local government authorities have been issuing building permits without considering essential factors significant for the city plan because they were not experts in the area.

"If AQRB experts are incorporated into the local government’s authorities, the country's city and town planning will be realized," he said.

Meanwhile, the AQRB new chairman, Dr Ludigija Boniface said it was bad that many municipal councils in the country were making use of services of unregistered architects and quantity surveyors.