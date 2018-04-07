Saturday, April 7, 2018

Mwakyembe graces 24th Rwandan Genocide commemorations in Dar

Information, Sports and Culture minister

Harrison Mwakyembe 

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@t.nationmedia.com

Dar Es Salaam. Information, Sports and Culture minister Harrison Mwakyembe on Saturday, April 7, was the guest of honour at an event to commemorate the 24th International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide in Rwanda.

Hundreds of Rwandans living in Tanzania participated in the commemoration held at the Mlimani City Conference Hall.

The event featured candle lighting, mourning songs, casting of documentary video showing testimonies of Rwandan genocide survivors and moments of silence in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the 1994 genocide.

Dignitaries in attendance included the United Nations Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Tanzania, Mr Alvaro Rodriguez, and Rwanda's High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr Eugene Kayihura.

