By Janeth Muhizi & Gladys Mbwiga @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Hundreds of mothers who claim to have been abandoned by their co-parents have gathered at the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner’s Offices today April 09, 2018 to seek legal assistance.

The gathering is a response to a call by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Mr Paul Makonda, who organised the meeting in partnership with some volunteering lawyers.

The lawyers and different government officials have also arrived at the grounds to help the mothers who seek ways of making the ‘irresponsible’ fathers participate in the welfare of their children.

According to the women, the high turn up is due to the fact that women in the city are tired of the men's misbehaviour.

Diana Msafiri, 20, who is a first year student at the University Of Dodoma, told The Citizen that her father left them 3 years ago and her mother is carrying the burden of supporting them in all their needs.

She said studies have already commenced but she’s not able to attend due to lack of school fees.

"My mother can no longer afford my school fees… she just sells clothes at Karume market and what she earns is not enough for my fees," she said.