NHIF starts issuing insurance cards for ‘deserted’ women

By Janeth Muhizi and Gladys Mbwiga. @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. About 1,000 women are expected to receive health insurance cards for their children today.

This comes after the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Mr Paul Makonda decided to offer legal aid for women who have been abandoned by their partners.

This an approximate number of women who have been attended by lawyers and social workers since April 9.

Speaking with The Citizen today, the deputy manager of National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Ilala Zone, Ms Happiness Sima said women who have been attended to since Monday will now start receiving their health insurance cards.

“We expect to issue 1,000 health insurance cards today and this is for the women who have already received legal aid,” she said.