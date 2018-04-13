By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mwalimu Nyerere Foundation executive director Joseph Butiku has underscored the importance of having political parties that respect humanity and democracy and allow people to take part fully in the national development process.

He decried dirty politics, insisting that multiparty democracy was not intended to bring hostility and divisions among the citizens.

He was speaking on Friday, April 13, during the commemoration of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere’s birthday.

Mwalimu Nyerere was born on April 13, 1922 in Butiama, Mara, in the then British colony of Tanganyika. He died on October 14, 1999 in London.

The commemoration took place at the Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial University in Kigamboni.

The theme of his presentation was ‘Towards the middle economy: the Father of the Nation’s contribution in building peace, national unity and accountability’.

Mr Butiku said in 1992 Mwalimu Nyerere persuaded CCM to switch to pluralism but not to court political hostilities.

“Therefore, we want political parties that respect humanity, democracy and participation of the people. We want political parties that will strength peace and unity bearing in mind that our foundation is equality for all.”

He said Mwalimu Nyerere was humble and died poor, receiving a take home pay of Sh4,000 a month.

“However, he raised his family like other families and he left a widow who is full of wisdom,” he said.