Deputy Speaker defends ministers over CAG report controversy

By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Dr Tulia Ackson, on Monday April 16 defended cabinet ministers who have been faulted for using media to respond to issues raised the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) last week.

Since Thursday, four cabinet Ministers, including the minister of Information, culture, arts and sports, the minister of Finance and Planning, the minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, local government and Regional administration and that of Industry, Trade and Investment have teamed up to respond to the issues raised by the CAG, in a series of conferences.

The ministers' approach has been highly criticized by various pundits and politicians.

ACT Wazalendo Party leader, Zitto Kabwe said on Sunday that the cabinet Ministers were violating the Public Audit Act of 2008 by responding to the CAG report, insisting that the law only the accounting officers to do so.

Today, Monday April 16, the MP for Nyamagana Constituency, Stanslaus Mabula sought the guidance of the deputy speaker during the National Assembly, regarding the controversy.

The Deputy Speaker, Dr Ackson said the cabinet ministers "were only airing their views in the media, but not responding to the CAG report."

"Just as the law does not bar the CAG from talking to the media, the same law does not bar the ministers from giving their views in the media about the CAG report," said Dr Ackson.

She admitted, however, it's the duty of the accounting officers to respond to the CAG report and that has to be done by following procedures set by parliament.

The deputy speaker's reaction caught the attention of Arumeru East MP, Joshua Nassari who appeared not to be satisfied with the deputy speaker's position on the matter.