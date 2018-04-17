Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Over 600 co-parents respond to RC’s summons

 

By Gladys Mbwiga and Janeth Muhizi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Over 600 male co-parents have responded to the summons issued by regional commissioner Paul Makonda after their counterparts sought legal help with the regard to the expenses child upbringing.

Speaking with The Citizen on Tuesday, April 17, the coordinator of legal officers, who are at the RC’s office, Ms Fabiola Mwingira, said most of those, who were summoned responded positively.

“From these responses we can predict that most attended cases will have positive results and a team of lawyers and social workers are working hard to sort out all the complaints,” she said.

She also gave a report on men who requested to test DNA soon after they were summoned.

She said, “About 50 men requested to undergo DNA tests and they have already been attended with the chief chemist.”

Adding that, “as per DNA procedures, results will come out after 6 to 8 weeks and sometimes up to three months.”

For her part, Frola Mashue, a social worker, she said starting this week social workers and lawyers will attend co-parents so that both sides can give out their claims to reach common ground.

She said, “Last week we gave room to mothers who were heard, we have devoted this week to all summoned co-parents so that they can also gain legal aid.”

Overall the men and women seemed cooperative on regards of seeking legal assistance and team of lawyers and social workers are providing support to help them accordingly, she said.

