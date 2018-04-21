Saturday, April 21, 2018

Ndugai advises govt to give more funds to NFRA to enhance food security

  • Mr Ndugai gave the advice on Saturday, April 21 during his address to stakeholders who attended the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of food storage warehouses held in Dodoma.
By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai has advised the government to allocate sufficient funds to enable the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) to buy enough grain from farmers to ensure the country’s sustainable food security.

“Construction of food storage facilities in the country shows that the government is determined to implement the CCM election manifesto. It is crucial to disburse enough funds to buy grains that can last long during needy times,” he said.

The televised ceremony was graced by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and was attended by various government officials, members of parliament, religious leaders, development partners and hundreds of Dodoma residents.

