Man kills wife over failure to ‘bring’ him male kids

By Happiness Tesha @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kigoma. Police in Kigoma Region is holding a resident of Itumbiko Village in Kakonko District, Mr Ndimugwanko Mlovezi for allegedly thrashing his wife Ms Selina Simon to death after she failed to bring him male kids.

Speaking to The Citizen on Sunday, April 22, Kigoma Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Martin Ottieno said the incident occurred on Friday, Aprili 20th at 7:30pm this year in Itumbiko Village.

Mr Otieno said the incident occurred after the two engaged in quarrels after the husband accused his wife of giving birth to only female children, whenever she conceived.

"The husband attacked the wife in various parts of her body, leaving her in serious pains. She was later taken to the hospital where she died while receiving treatment,” he said adding that two months ago, the deceased gave birth to a baby girl.

He said the suspect has been arrested and was being interrogated and that he would be arraigned as soon as the investigations are completed.

Mr Otieno said the body of the killed woman was being kept at the Kakonko District Hospital.

Speaking on the killings after visiting the deceased’s home to console members of the family, the Kakonko District Commissioner, Colonel (rtd) Hosea Ndagala said family dispute was the cause of death.