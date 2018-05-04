By By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi Dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Kigoma Urban Member of Parliament Zitto Kabwe (ACT Wazalendo) has said he has a list of 348 people who have gone missing in Mkuranga, Kibiti and Rufiji districts in Coast Region.

“Out of these, 68 were confirmed dead,” he told Parliament on Friday, May 4, as he was debating budget estimates amounting to Sh945.5 billion for the Home Affairs ministry during the 2018/19 fiscal year.

He expressed his disappointment over the delay of police force to investigate the torture, killings and kidnaping related incidents in the country for a long time.

“It’s hard to hold this, imagine today we are asked to approve over 60 per cent of the budget for the police force yet it fails to investigate thoroughly the criminal incidents,” he said.

He specifically mentioned the attack to Singida East MP Tundu Lissu, missing Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) journalist Azory Gwanda and Kibondo District Council chairman in Kigoma Region, Simon Kanguye, who allegedly went missing under suspicious circumstances since July 20, 2017.

“It’s a time for the police force to tell us about this. This information is critical for the safety of our people,” he argued.

Earlier, Kilwa South MP Selemani Bungara also known as Bwege mentioned a list of 12 people in Kilwa who are said to have been arrested by the police without being taken to court.

“They have never been seen again since they were arrested. We demand explanation on their whereabouts. They have families that depend on them,” he pleaded in Parliament.



