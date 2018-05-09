Dr Mahiga commissions Tanzania Embassy in Israel

By By The Citizens Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tel Aviv. The Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, has commissioned Tanzania’s Embassy in Israel.

At the event, he urged Israel government to also do the same by opening its embassy in Tanzania.

The commissioning of the Tanzania Embassy in Tel Aviv took place on Wednesday, May 9, and attended by various dignitaries including Israel’s Minister for Justice, Ms Ayelet Shaked, ambassadors and Tanzanians living in Israel.

In his speech, Dr Mahiga named Israel as a role model country, which, he said, despite facing multiple challenges with some of its neighbouring countries, has made major development strides in various sectors.

According to Dr Mahiga, the sectors include agriculture, industries, health, Information and Communication Technology, defence and security, water conservation and energy.

On defence and security, Dr Mahiga said Tanzanians would never forget Israel over the way it assisted Tanzania in establishing the National Service, famous as JKT, whose contributions towards nation building and enhancing unity and security in Tanzania are well documented.

According to a statement issued on May 9, this year, by the Tanzania Government’s Communication Unit, Dr Mahiga said the National Service, after Kiswahili Language, was the second tool that helped a lot in bringing together over 120 tribes of Tanzanians, who today live as one community.

Dr Mahiga thanked Israel for its two ministers paying recent state visits to Tanzania. These were Defence Minister Avigdor Liberman, who visited Tanzania from March 20 to 22, and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, who was in the country between April 23 and 24.

In Dr Mahiga’s visit to Israel, various issues were agreed upon including Israel assisting Tanzania in establishing an organ for providing legal help to the disadvantaged, whereby in Israel it has already been established with great achievements.

Dr Mahiga invited Israelis to come to Tanzania for business and pleasure, that is, for investment and tourism.

He said Tanzania offers unique multiple tourist attractions, and that the 50,000 plus tourists from Israel per year was still a small number.

For her part, Ms Shaked reassured Tanzania that her country was ready to cooperate with Tanzania in various sectors particularly in agriculture, technology and health.