Heslb extends loan application deadline

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Higher Education Students' Loans Board (HESLB) has extended a deadline of loan application to July 31, 2018 for the academic year 2018/19.

A statement issued and released by the loans board on Thursday, July 12, 2018 has disclosed.



Moreover, the board has extended the deadline of submitting the printed hardcopy documents through Tanzania Posta Company’s system ‘EMS’ until August 14, part of the statement read.

According to the statement, the move aims at ensuring all loans applicants were able to complete their loan applications through the loan board’s website.

The loans board office reiterated that it was determined to cooperate with TPC and other entities with a view to ensuring all qualified loan applicants for the academic year 2018/19 were granted the loans.