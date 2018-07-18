By Bakari Kiango and Jackline Masinde @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. In a dramatic turn of events, the Minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Selemani Jafo, has instructed that management changes be made at the famous Jangwani Girls Secondary School.

This comes after the city-based school, which is one of the oldest and famous girls’ only secondary school in the country, appeared on the list of ten schools that had the word performance in the 2018 Form Six National Examinations results.

The results were released on July 13 by the National Examinations Council (Necta).

The minister issued the directive on Tuesday when he toured the school. Mr Jafo instructed Dar es Salaam regional administrative secretary Theresia Mbando to ensure that the changes were made by Wednesday, July 18.

“Make the necessary changes of both management and staff. Anyone who is seen as a pillar to the school community here, let him/her stay,” Mr Jafo said amid cheers from students.

“Some teachers must be transferred. We cannot allow a teacher to remain in one work station for over five years without being transferred,” he said.

“But, this exercise must be done transparently and justly,” warned Mr Jafo.

