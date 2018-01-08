MANILA,-- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte continues to enjoy high trust and approval ratings, according to an independent poll released on Monday.

A survey by Pulse Asia Inc., conducted in Dec. 2017, showed that 80 percent of the 1,200 people aged 18 and above surveyed nationwide approved of the way Duterte runs the country. It showed that 82 percent of those surveyed said they continue to trust the leader.

Across geographic areas and socio-economic classes, the poll said, "It is only Duterte who succeeds in scoring majority approval ratings and trust figures."

Aside from Duterte, the survey also showed that Philippine Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo and Senate President Aquilino Pimentel "continue to enjoy majority approval and trust rating at the national level."

Robredo received 59 percent approval rating and 58 percent trust rating, while Pimentel, 57 percent performance rating and 53 percent trust rating, the poll showed.

Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque lauded the poll results, urging Filipinos to translate Duterte's ratings "into action by standing as one."

"This number shows that our people are aware and recognize the significant strides the president undertook in his one year and a half in office," Roque said.

"We thus call on everyone to put this appreciation into action by standing as one and helping the government as we continue to address the problem of poverty, illegal drugs, criminality, and corruption," Roque said.