DIAMOND TAUNTS EX-WIFE ZARI HASSAN IN NEW HIT – VIDEO

Tanzanian bongo maestro Diamond Platnumz has mocked his ex-wife Zari Hassan in a new hit, detailing how unforgiving he gets when slighted by a woman in a relationship.

In the new hit Kwangwaru, a collabo with Harmonize, Diamond opens his verse with how he can be bitter when aggrieved.

He goes on to confess how he has never understood the biblical saying of forgiving others 77 times, adding that his love can quickly turn into hate.

Diamond, in the verse, blames Satan for his cheating ways.

The singer cheated on Zari and bore a child with model Hamisa Mobetto who was a video vixen in his Salome hit.

In a media interview, the singer – after weeks of denying fathering Hamisa’s child – finally confirmed that Abdul is his son. He blamed the devil for making him cheat on Zari.

He added that he was willing to crawl all the way to Zari’s house in South Africa and seek forgiveness.

The blaming of the devil later became a punchline in their relationship, with Zari using it when she finally announced that she had forgiven the singer and was going to Tanzania for the weekend.