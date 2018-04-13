90 per cent of co-parents agree on child care

By Janeth Muhizi and Gladys Mbwiga. @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Over 90 per cent of co-parents who were summoned to the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner’s offices reached agreements on the way forward in caring for their children.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, Dar es Salaam RC Paul Makonda said 198 co-parents were summoned at his office, out of whom 179 reached an agreement on how to foot expenses of up-brining their children.

“We expect that more co-parents will reach this kind of agreement, particularly on how to foot expenses of caring for their children. There are many pending cases,” said Mr Makonda.

According to him, legal proceedings will take their course for cases for which consensus was not reached.

Meanwhile, a total of 18 couples have agreed to take DNA tests. This was revealed by one of the expert officials who were running the exercise, Ms Geogia Kamina.

Earlier on speaking to The Citizen, the deputy manager of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), Ilala Zone, Ms Happiness Sima, said women who have been attended to since Monday will now start receiving their health insurance cards.