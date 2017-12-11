ACT Wazalendo halts intra-party nomination process

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. ACT Wazalendo has suspended intra-party nomination process for aspirants seeking to contest three vacant legislators and six councillorship positions in the by-election planned for January 13 next month,

In her statement to Tanga, Tabora, Ruvuma, Arusha, Iringa, Pwani and Singida regional secretaries, party’s acting secretary general, Ms Dorothy Semu said the decision was reached during the leadership committee meeting.

“The meeting considered many irregularities and suppression of democracy witnessed during the November 26 by-elections. This should be evaluated by the Central Committee," reads part of the letters whose copy was availed to The Citizen.

According to her, following that demand, regions, constituencies and wards expected to participate in the January elections have been directed to halt nomination processes.