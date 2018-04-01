Sunday, April 1, 2018

Bishop Nzigilwa: Do not take revenge when offended

 

In Summary

Delivering his Easter message to believers at St Peter's Parish-Oysterby on Sunday, April, 2018, Bishop Nzigilwa said by not seeking revenge they will be following in the foot stets of Jesus.

Advertisement
By Mosenda Jacob & Janeth Muhizi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Auxiliary Bishop of Dar es Salaam Eusebius Nzigilwa has called upon members of the Roman Catholic Church to refrain from the allure of taking revenge once offended.

Delivering his Easter message to believers at St Peter's Parish-Oysterby on Sunday, April, 2018, Bishop Nzigilwa said by not seeking revenge they will be following in the foot stets of Jesus.

"Being followers of Christ, we must always maintain peace and avoid the allure of taking revenge once some people have wronged us," he said adding:

"While living in this world, we will be persecuted. We will be killed. We will be criticised even after doing the right thing for that is what people did to Jesus,” he said insisting that so long as “your are doing the right thing by standing with the truth, you must press on."

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

This is President Magufuli’s key Easter message to Tanzanians

President John Pombe Magufuli has called on Tanzanians to use the death and resurrection of Jesus

Malasusa: Do not be hateful and revengeful

The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) Bishop for the Eastern and Coastal Diocese, Dr

  • News
    Tanzania Lutherans stand by new Katiba call in Easter message  
  • News
    This is what Bishop Kilaini wants Roman Catholics to do  
  • News
    Anglican Bishop bemoans silencing of religious leaders  