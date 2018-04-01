Bishop Nzigilwa: Do not take revenge when offended

By Mosenda Jacob & Janeth Muhizi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Auxiliary Bishop of Dar es Salaam Eusebius Nzigilwa has called upon members of the Roman Catholic Church to refrain from the allure of taking revenge once offended.

Delivering his Easter message to believers at St Peter's Parish-Oysterby on Sunday, April, 2018, Bishop Nzigilwa said by not seeking revenge they will be following in the foot stets of Jesus.

"Being followers of Christ, we must always maintain peace and avoid the allure of taking revenge once some people have wronged us," he said adding: