Bobi Wine arrested, taken to unknown place

By Derrick Wandera and Michael Kakumirizi @TheCitizenTZ

Entebe. The Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine was picked shortly upon disembarking from the KQ plane and security forces have whisked him away to an unknown location, reports Derrick Wandera and Michael Kakumirizi.

Uganda Police Forces in an earlier statement on Wednesday said they would pick the popular musician-turned-politician from the airport and provide security him security up to his home in Magere in Wakiso District.

Aviation Police had earlier on been seen driving a white Prado with tinted windows on Entebbe International Airport tarmac in what looks like a plot to whisk Bobi Wine away before he reaches the terminal building.

There is a heavy massing, according to eyewitnesses and our journalists, of plain-clothed security personnel at the airport and all roads leading to Kampala.