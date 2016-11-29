By Moremi Marwa moremi@dse.co.tz

Since its launch in 2013, the Enterprise Growth Market (EGM) segment of the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) has attracted some companies that previously could not plan or strategise to access public money via selling of shares.

Admittedly, though, the EGM — since its inception has been struggling with the perception challenges: illiquidity, operational underperformance by EGM listed companies, investors expectations and for some, minimal capacity by these SMEs to pursue clear business models, have led to enduring challenges.

However, for the market that has just cerebrated its third anniversary — with five listing already, attracting 250,000 new investors, capital raising of Sh50 billion, and current market capitalisation of Sh121 billion — there is hope for wide acceptance of the platform by the business community in the days ahead.

With such a wide base of business enterprises to tap from — small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are estimated at 5 million in Tanzania, contributing about 40 per cent to gross domestic product (GDP) and being one of the largest generator of employment (approximately 5-7 million (depends on the debate of formal and informal) of existing labour force.

This and the fact that the Tanzania economy will continue its growth trajectory, at about 7 per cent per annum and the fact that the size of our economy is closer to crossing the $50 billion mark, the need to pay more attentions to SMEs, whose contribution to the GDP and employment is growing by the day, cannot be overemphasised, and thus its capital raising mechanisms. Certainly, despite the challenges, the EGM segment cannot be easily written off or underplayed; rather a thoughtful strategic mind can actually attribute this as a gift for the country’s vibrant SME sector — this is why:

First, the trend for declining bank credit towards the private sector especially in the recent months is a good place to start. Latest Bank of Tanzania’s Monthly Economic Review indicates that private sector credit growth has declined by almost 50 per cent. According to the Report, I quote: “Credit to private sector increased by Sh1,744.0 billion to Sh16,622.8 billion, representing an annual growth of 11.7 per cent compared with an increase of Sh2,935.8 billion to Sh14,878.8 billion in the year ending September 2015— annual growth of 24.6 per cent.

It is worth noting that credit growth has remained positive in all major economic activities, with exception of agriculture and manufacturing activities”. So, a growth of 12 per cent down from 25 per cent over a similar period in previous year, 2015, indicates that SMEs, like other sectors needs to rethink their financing strategies. In my view, SMEs needs to start thinking long term, especially in times where credit to agriculture and manufacturing sectors (largely falling under the SME categorisation) are declining.

Furthermore, this trend may just continue especially at a time when the spread between lending rates and yields in government securities (treasury bills and bonds), narrows down following liquidity challenges in the banking sector — this [liquidity] challenge means there may continue to be less credit for SMEs growth.

We observe many banks reducing their lending, especially to SMEs that are also considered by many as risky. For SMEs, therefore, if they can carefully read and understand the moments we face and if they can try hard enough to put their houses in order, the EGM segment could potentially fill their financing gap. With less tightly capital raising requirements, EGM can provide to SMEs a lower-cost alternative for their growth and expansion.

Secondly, EGMs listing is fairly easy compared to the main investment market (MIM) segment. For instance, to list on the main market, a company needs to be in operations for at least three years, of which two years should be of profitability.

A company will also be required to indicate a clear future dividend policy, be with issued and paid up capital of at least Sh1 billion and must have audited financial statements for the course of its duration. There are not such requirements in the EGM.

In addition, companies listing into the EGM are only required to float at least 10 per cent of the shares with at least 100 shareholders as opposed to 25 per cent with 1,000 shareholders for the main segment.

Furthermore, as it is in the main market, IPO related transaction costs i.e. legal and other incidental costs are corporate tax deductible. There are other several tax incentives provided for all companies that list their shares in the DSE, both in the main board and the EGM.

Lastly, with the EGM segment, SMEs have an opportunity to widen further their funding sources. In addition to the potential for follow up capital raising using instruments such as rights shares issuance to their already wide base on investors, or via issuance of corporate bonds, SMEs listed in the EGM can help easy the relationships between SMEs and banks.

A listed SMEs is perceived less risky by banks — for a fact that lending interest rates are a factor of cost of raising capital by banks plus risk premium by the borrower, then the perceived reduced risk by SMEs makes for less borrowing interest rates provided by banks.

Let me finish by saying that platforms that facilitates listings for SMEs, providing less affordable capital raising, low listing eligibility conditions, as well as minimal listing requirements, corporate governance norms and disclosure standards is not our invention. It is a phenomena worldwide. Worldwide, government and capital markets recognises the role of SMEs in economic growth and employment, that is why even developed markets have platforms or exchanges for SMES; the case in point are the LSE-AIM, in U.K; GEM, in Hong Kong; MOTHERS, in JAPAN; Catalist, in Singapore; TSX, in Canada; Chinex, in China; etc. Even the Nasdaq Stock Market and Shenzhen Stock Exchange were established in response to SMEs capital raising needs. Mostly, these Exchanges/platforms, while targeting for more inclusiveness, they operate on the philosophy of “buyers beware” and “let the market decide” system, based on a mix of both merit and disclosure regime.

Some countries in Africa have also provided for a separate trading platform to facilitate listing of securities of growth SMEs. Some of them are: the JSE-Altx, in South Africa; the GEMs, in Kenya; GAX, in Ghana; NILEX, in Egypt; SEMDEM, in Mauritius. Other such platform are in Morocco, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. All these relates to efforts by the capital markets need of becoming more responsive and part agents for SMEs growth and the wider economic empowerment and financial inclusion agenda.

For the DSE’s EGM, given the experience so far: five listed companies in the platform, economic and financial inclusion for at least 250,000 Tanzanians; capital raising of about Sh50 billion via IPOs.

The multiplier effect emanating from these companies, as most of the funds raised was for on-lending to other SMEs [noting that 80 per cent of EGM listed companies are Financial Institutions that have raised capital to lend to SMEs businesses). and a market capitalisation of Sh121 billion; there is no doubt that the EGM has a bright future.