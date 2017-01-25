2m Tanzanians get free, clean water: brewer

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Over two million Tanzanians have been given access to free clean and safe water by Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) in the past six years, courtesy of the brewer’s community support programme.

Through its programme known as Water of Life, SBL has constructed 16 modern boreholes in Arusha, Dar es Salaam, Manyara, Kilimanjaro, Dodoma, Singida, Mwanza, Coast and Ruvuma regions enabling communities in those areas access safe and reliable clean water.

SBL corporate affairs director John Wanyancha told journalists that the brewer was committed to alleviating the water shortage in various areas.

“SBL has a policy commitment towards the wellbeing of our community with Water of Life being one of our four priority areas that our company has defined in its objective to provide social support to the community in which it serves,” he said.