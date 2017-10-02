Monday, October 2, 2017

DTB executives to serve customers this week

 

In Summary

Customer Service Week is celebrated annually during the first full week in October when customer-oriented organisations and institutions around the world recognize the importance of customer service excellence.

Dar es Salaam. Diamond Trust Bank has announced that it will deploy its senior officials to branches to interact with customers as the bank marks the international customer service week from today.

The DTB Tanzania chief executive officer, Mr Viju Cherian said in a statement at the weekend that they will also undertake community-related activities as part of the initiative. (By The Citizen Correspondent)

