DTB executives to serve customers this week

Dar es Salaam. Diamond Trust Bank has announced that it will deploy its senior officials to branches to interact with customers as the bank marks the international customer service week from today.
Customer Service Week is celebrated annually during the first full week in October when customer-oriented organisations and institutions around the world recognize the importance of customer service excellence.
The DTB Tanzania chief executive officer, Mr Viju Cherian said in a statement at the weekend that they will also undertake community-related activities as part of the initiative. (By The Citizen Correspondent)