EAC tea exports increase

By Dorothy Nakaweesi @dnakaweesi news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kampala. Regional tea exports at the Mombasa Auction have increased, according to the East African Tea Export Auctions report released last week.

Five countries in the region that produce tea--Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and Mozambique--registered an increase in exports at the Tea Auction held between April 9 and April 10.

The increase, the report says, was occasioned by growth in demand and a rise in crop production.

According to the report more than 7.4 million kilogrammes were sold up from 6.4 million sold around the same time last year. This is an increase of 8.2 per cent.

The five East African member states including Mozambique participated in the auction out of the 10 countries listed at the auction.

The other countries, including DR Congo, Malawi, Madagascar and Ethiopia registered no trade.

Mr George William Ssekitooleko, the Uganda Tea Association executive secretary, said last week the rains have facilitated growth in crop yield across the region.

However, despite an increase in supply prices increased to $1.6 up from $1.3 per kilogramme. (NMG)

Mr Ignatius Byarugaba, the Uganda Tea Development Agency chief executive officer, said last week prices have been stable in the last three-years and a slight increase would be good news to the market.

According to the report Kenya exported 5.7 million kilogrammes bags compared to 5.4 million it exported last year.

Uganda, the region’s second largest exporter sold 839,824 kilogramme bags up from 747,003 kilogrammes bags exported in the same month last year.