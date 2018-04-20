Friday, April 20, 2018

EAC tea exports increase

 

In Summary

Five countries in the region that produce tea--Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and Mozambique--registered an increase in exports at the Tea Auction held between April 9 and April 10.

Advertisement
By Dorothy Nakaweesi @dnakaweesi news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kampala. Regional tea exports at the Mombasa Auction have increased, according to the East African Tea Export Auctions report released last week.

Five countries in the region that produce tea--Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and Mozambique--registered an increase in exports at the Tea Auction held between April 9 and April 10.

The increase, the report says, was occasioned by growth in demand and a rise in crop production.

According to the report more than 7.4 million kilogrammes were sold up from 6.4 million sold around the same time last year. This is an increase of 8.2 per cent.

The five East African member states including Mozambique participated in the auction out of the 10 countries listed at the auction.

The other countries, including DR Congo, Malawi, Madagascar and Ethiopia registered no trade.

Mr George William Ssekitooleko, the Uganda Tea Association executive secretary, said last week the rains have facilitated growth in crop yield across the region.

However, despite an increase in supply prices increased to $1.6 up from $1.3 per kilogramme. (NMG)

Mr Ignatius Byarugaba, the Uganda Tea Development Agency chief executive officer, said last week prices have been stable in the last three-years and a slight increase would be good news to the market.

According to the report Kenya exported 5.7 million kilogrammes bags compared to 5.4 million it exported last year.

Uganda, the region’s second largest exporter sold 839,824 kilogramme bags up from 747,003 kilogrammes bags exported in the same month last year.

Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania exported 401,000, 196,632 and 280,496 kilogramme bags up from 86,945. Mozambique, the only country outside East Africa to have posted trade, exported 25,772 kilogramme bags up from 8,408 kilogramme bags indicating a 67 per cent increase.

advertisement

In The Headlines

3  hours ago

Masogange passes away after short illness

Popular video vixen Agnes Gerald, alias Masogange, is no more.

8  hours ago

President Magufuli weighs in on the ‘missing’ Sh1.5 trillion saga

President John Magufuli on Friday, April 20, says the Controller and Auditor General (CAG)

  • News
    Residents call for reduced costs of land surveying  
  • Sports
    Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of season  
  • News
    African public officials accountability has deteriorated, report reveals  
  • News
    CCM legislator wants lawmakers to speak the truth on Sh1.5tr whereabouts  