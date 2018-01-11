Thursday, January 11, 2018

Gas supply to Dar factories resumes after Tuesday accident

TPDC acting director Kapuulya Musomba

TPDC acting director Kapuulya Musomba 

In Summary

TPDC acting director Kapuulya Musomba said its technicians and those from Pan African Energy Tanzania (Paet) worked until late in the night in efforts to restore the pipeline and continue with gas distribution to more than 37 factories receiving the service.

Advertisement
By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) has said gas supply to factories has resumed after technicians were able to fix a gas pipeline that exploded at Buguruni kwa Mnyamani on Tuesday evening.

TPDC acting director Kapuulya Musomba said its technicians and those from Pan African Energy Tanzania (Paet) worked until late in the night in efforts to restore the pipeline and continue with gas distribution to more than 37 factories receiving the service.

“We’re now compiling a full report for the whole incident,” he said.

On Tuesday evening the gas pipeline exploded after it was tempered by Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Corporation (Dawasco) officials who were fixing water pipes close to the area.

The fire destroyed Tanzania Electric Supply Company transformer as well as a house close to the area and some business stalls.

Acting Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Benedict Kitalika said the explosion destroyed small business stalls located near the area while a house that caught fire was immediately saved, thanks to fire brigades who arrived on time to the site.

Reports show that this is the first time such an incident has occurred in Tanzania, he said.

“Together with TPDC, we’ve have carried out several campaigns to warn the public and companies of the dangers of working on or around the pipeline.

“In view of this, the public has been warned that prior to any excavation work or development near the natural gas pipeline they should contact Paet and appropriate Tanzanian authorities for advice,” said Paet commercial manager Bisimana Ntuyabaliwe.

advertisement

In The Headlines

4  hours ago

Dodoma flood victims now reach over 2,500

The number of people whose houses were destroyed by ongoing rains at Mrijo Village in Chemba

5  hours ago

Chadema youth wing unhappy with Lowassa's comments on JPM

Members of the Chadema Youth Wing Council have strongly spoken against praises showered by former

  • News
    Tanzania’s tourism receipts still minimal, observes minister  
  • News
    Dutch woman breaks down in tears in court, charged with transporting khat  
  • News
    Tanesco issues four-day ultimatum of bill defaulters  
  • News
    Police: Two Simanjiro residents allegedly commit suicide  