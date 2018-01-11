Gas supply to Dar factories resumes after Tuesday accident

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) has said gas supply to factories has resumed after technicians were able to fix a gas pipeline that exploded at Buguruni kwa Mnyamani on Tuesday evening.

TPDC acting director Kapuulya Musomba said its technicians and those from Pan African Energy Tanzania (Paet) worked until late in the night in efforts to restore the pipeline and continue with gas distribution to more than 37 factories receiving the service.

“We’re now compiling a full report for the whole incident,” he said.

On Tuesday evening the gas pipeline exploded after it was tempered by Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Corporation (Dawasco) officials who were fixing water pipes close to the area.

The fire destroyed Tanzania Electric Supply Company transformer as well as a house close to the area and some business stalls.

Acting Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Benedict Kitalika said the explosion destroyed small business stalls located near the area while a house that caught fire was immediately saved, thanks to fire brigades who arrived on time to the site.

Reports show that this is the first time such an incident has occurred in Tanzania, he said.

“Together with TPDC, we’ve have carried out several campaigns to warn the public and companies of the dangers of working on or around the pipeline.