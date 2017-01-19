JNIA’s key project nears completion

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Sixty-five per cent of terminal three at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) has been constructed, the regulator has said.

Upon completion, the facility is expected to accommodate at least 3.5 million passengers annually, according to the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA).

“Things are going well and we expect to complete the work in December this year,” TAA acting director general Salim Msangi told The Citizen.

The earlier target of completing the work last August was missed.

According to reports, initially the construction of the passenger terminal III complex was expected to take at least 33 months, but the project had to be extended.

“The airport was originally constructed to handle 1.2 million passengers annually, but more than 2 million passengers have to be served, according to 2012 statistics,” he said.

The first phase of the project is expected to increase the airport’s capacity to 3.5 million passengers, and phase two will increase the number by a further 2.5 million passengers annually.

The new terminal is designed to cope with the expected growth of international air traffic, leaving terminal II for domestic flights.