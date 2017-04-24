Monday, April 24, 2017

Kenya coast hotels face closure and job losses after Easter boom

 

Nairobi. About 3,000 hotel staff in Malindi and Watamu are staring at job losses due to the low season, with some facilities shutting down for lack of customers one week after the Easter boom.

Their counterparts in Mombasa are, however, lucky as conference tourism is helping hotels stay in business.

Uncertainty over the approaching General Election is also seeing some hoteliers scale down operations, adopting a wait-and-see attitude.

The Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (Kudheiha), Kilifi County branch, said the two coastal towns are bracing for hard times. (NMG)

