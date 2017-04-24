Kenya coast hotels face closure and job losses after Easter boom

Nairobi. About 3,000 hotel staff in Malindi and Watamu are staring at job losses due to the low season, with some facilities shutting down for lack of customers one week after the Easter boom.

Their counterparts in Mombasa are, however, lucky as conference tourism is helping hotels stay in business.

Uncertainty over the approaching General Election is also seeing some hoteliers scale down operations, adopting a wait-and-see attitude.