Lodge wins global prize

Burudika Lodge at Mto wa Mbu in Arusha Region

Burudika Lodge at Mto wa Mbu in Arusha Region PHOTO | FILE 

By The Citizen Reporter

Arusha. A global online accommodation booking website, Booking.com, has given a prestigious award to an Arusha-based lodge, thanks to the latter’s attractive location and friendly services. 

Booking.com has declared Burudika Lodge which is located at Mto wa Mbu—a township bordering Tarangire and Manyara national parks—the Guest Review Award 2016 winner.

The website said in a statement that the online annual award seeks to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence of hotels and lodges across the globe.

“This property is one of the top-rated locations! Guests are happy about it as they have rated it for the best value and are getting more for their money compared to other properties,” reads an official statement from Booking.com.

It states that guests are specifically happy about the hard work, dedication and passion of staff at the lodge.


