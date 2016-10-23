Logistics firm merges forwarding operations

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. For many years, it was known as Bollore Africa Logistics but now the multinational company has been rebranded as Bollore Transport and Logistics (BTL).

The company that operates in 155 countries changed its name after merging its operations covering ports; forwarding and logistics; rail; and petroleum products distribution and logistics.

Established in 1932 at the historical lake port town of Kigoma it is represented across the country.

“With the merger our clients will be access our services from one company contrary to the former system where they had to deal with different firms. We have therefore simplified operations,” said the company’s corporate affairs manager Busegi Kulwa at a function that launched the new name of the company.

Bollore said it was proud to continue heeding to the government’s call of giving locals a chance to show their potential in service delivery by with 98 per cent of its workers being Tanzanians.

“The succession plan which is being developed ensures that identified future managers are trained for the highest level of management at the organisation. This forms a key element of intention to transfer skills and knowledge. We believe that this is an example which should be emulated by other foreign or multinational companies operating in the country,” said the country managing director and cluster director for Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi Mr Regis Tissier.

The firm boasts of being be awarded as one of the top tax compliant companies in Tanzania and for successfully implementing corporate social responsibility projects in Dar es Salaam.