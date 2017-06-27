Magufuli to flag off Trade Fair Saturday

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli is expected to officially inaugurate a 41st Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) exhibitions popularly Sabasaba next Saturday.

The annual fair, which attracts myriad of local and international exhibitors, will run from June 28 to July 8, this year at Mwl Julius Nyerere fair grounds along KIlwa Road.

Minister for Industry and Trade Mr Charles Mwijage said today at the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) that this year's exhibition focused on helping small entrepreneurs to propel Tanzania industrial economy agenda.

He said special activities to help the entrepreneurs improve their business such as negotiations with other entrepreneurs, meeting the traders from East African region and the day to discuss the products, have been arranged during the weeklong exhibitions.

“The exhibitions starting tomorrow but the President will inaugurate them on Saturday after then he will visit some pavilions showcasing their services and products,” he said.

This year’s theme of the fair is ‘Promotion of Trade for Industrial Development’.