TPB Bank supports Morogoro school

Dar es Salaam. The TPB Bank has donated 100 iron sheets worth Sh3 million which will be used to roof classrooms of the Kirengezi Primary School located in Dala Village, Mvuha Ward in the Morogoro-Vijijini District of Morogoro Region. The donation is the result of a request made by the District Commissioner, Regina Chonjo, to the bank’s Morogoro branch. Speaking during the brief handing/taking over ceremony, the TPB Bank’s director of internal audit, Mr Sosthenes Nyenyembe, said the bank was deeply moved by the poor condition of the school, and decided to chip in with the donation. “TPB bank is proud to help the school as part of our corporate social responsibility programme (CSR) focusing upon education, health and social welfare. We hope that the students can start using the new classrooms as soon as possible,” said Mr Nyenyembe. (Majuto Omary)
The classrooms’ roofing was destroyed by the heavy rains, leaving all the 486 pupils to study under difficult conditions.
In any case, the bank will continue to look at other ways and means of assisting the school which is still facing many challenges.
He also urged other stakeholders to assist the school so that pupils can study in a conducive environment.
The villagers had mobilized themselves and contributed some funds which enabled the school to start the construction of two classrooms and a staffroom.
The government also contributed a total of Sh45.2 million for the construction of two more classrooms - which significantly improved the situation.