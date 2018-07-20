TPB Bank supports Morogoro school

Dar es Salaam. The TPB Bank has donated 100 iron sheets worth Sh3 million which will be used to roof classrooms of the Kirengezi Primary School located in Dala Village, Mvuha Ward in the Morogoro-Vijijini District of Morogoro Region. The donation is the result of a request made by the District Commissioner, Regina Chonjo, to the bank’s Morogoro branch. Speaking during the brief handing/taking over ceremony, the TPB Bank’s director of internal audit, Mr Sosthenes Nyenyembe, said the bank was deeply moved by the poor condition of the school, and decided to chip in with the donation. “TPB bank is proud to help the school as part of our corporate social responsibility programme (CSR) focusing upon education, health and social welfare. We hope that the students can start using the new classrooms as soon as possible,” said Mr Nyenyembe. (Majuto Omary)