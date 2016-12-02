TZ’s tourist sites impress visiting air rally pilots

By Majuto Omary; @majutoy2k; momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Pilots participating in the ongoing Vintage Air Rally have been impressed by Tanzania’s tourist attractions, with some promising to come back for visitation.

The Vintage Air Rally 2016 is an initiative of Puma Energy Tanzania in collaboration with a globally integrated midstream and downstream energy company, Puma Group.

The event features 22 aircraft of 1920 model.

The 40 experienced pilots – coming from different countries in Europe and America – are crossing 10 countries from Cairo in Egypt and flying low over the Nile to Khartoum, past the highlands of Ethiopia, down through East Africa, past Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro, on to the island of Zanzibar and over the Victoria Falls before landing in Cape Town, South Africa on December 17.

“We are happy to arrive in this peaceful country which has rich tourist attractions. God willing, we will come back so we can experience more of the wonders of this country,” Vintage Air Rally director Sam Rutherford said in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

He said after arriving in Kilimanjaro on their way from Kenya, they witnessed many wild animals and the beautiful sceneries in the island of Zanzibar.

The general manager for Puma Energy Tanzania, Mr Philippe Corsaletti, said the company will continue to be part and parcel of promoting tourism in the country through their business.

He said the aim of the rally was to promote Tanzania’s tourism.

After landing at Zanzibar’s Abeid Amani Karume International Airport, the Vintage Air Rally will head to Dodoma from where it will go to Songwe Airport in Songwe before crossing to Zambia for another show.